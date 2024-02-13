(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc. said hackers it believes to be part of a cyber-crime group gained access to some of its information-technology systems and a small percentage of user accounts associated with employees and contractors.

There’s no evidence so far that the hackers stole customer or client data, and Prudential is working with law enforcement and regulatory authorities on the matter, the Newark, New Jersey-based insurer said in a filing. The hackers gained unauthorized access beginning Feb. 4, and Prudential detected the breach the following the day, it said.

“We continue to investigate the extent of the incident, including whether the threat actor accessed any additional information or systems, to determine the impact of the incident,” Prudential said. “The incident has not had a material impact on the company’s operations, and the company has not determined the incident is reasonably likely to materially impact the company’s financial condition or results of operations.”

