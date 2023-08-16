(Bloomberg) -- Paris Saint-Germain said defender Abdou Diallo is joining Qatari club Al-Arabi, adding to a rush of transfers to Gulf soccer teams in recent months.

PSG didn’t disclose financial terms, but RMC Sport reported that the transfer fee was about 15 million euros ($16 million) and Diallo has signed a four-year contract. The 27-year-old played 75 games for PSG since he joined the club in 2019. PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, which has links to the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

Gulf soccer clubs have accelerated high-profile signings recently. It was announced this week that Diallo’s PSG teammate Neymar will play for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal FC, joining a league that already boasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

