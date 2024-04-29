(Bloomberg) -- Puig Brands SA and the Spanish fragrance company’s founding family set the price for an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, in Europe’s biggest listing so far this year.

The Barcelona-based firm set the range at €24.50 per share, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News. The shares were marketed at €22 to €24.5 each.

Puig’s IPO builds on a broad revival in first-time share sales in Europe this year, following Galderma Group AG’s $2.3 billion offering in Switzerland and CVC Capital Partners Plc’ $2.15 billion IPO. Companies in the region have raised about $8.6 billion in the year to date, more than twice as much as in the same period in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Founded in 1914, the fragrance company owns brands such as Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier. Over the years, it has branched out into skincare and makeup, most recently with the acquisition of Charlotte Tilbury.

Puig is run by Marc Puig Guasch, the chief executive officer and a grandson of the founder. Marc, and his cousin Manuel Puig Rocha, are the only family members on the company’s board, according to the prospectus.

The Puig family after the offering will hold more than 90% of voting rights through their Class A shares, which have five votes each compared to one for the Class B stock, the prospectus shows. The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance recent acquisitions, pay down debt and to make future investments.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the IPO, and Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, CaixaBank SA and Banco Santander SA are also working on the deal. The stock is expected to begin trading May 3 on the Madrid Stock Exchange under the symbol PUIG.

