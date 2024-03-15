(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin voted online in Russia’s presidential election that’s set to give him a fifth term in power to extend his almost quarter-century rule.

Putin avoided the traditional visit to a polling station that he’s made in past presidential elections and was shown voting via computer in a video posted late Friday by the Kremlin. He waved to a camera recording the scene but said nothing.

Russia is using online voting for the first time in the presidential election. The government said more than 4.5 million people have registered to vote this way in a system being used in 29 of Russia’s regions during the three-day election that concludes Sunday. Critics say the system may make it harder to identify fraud in the results.

Putin’s all but assured of another six years as president even as hundreds of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or wounded since he ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Unprecedented international sanctions have failed to derail Russia’s economy so far, as the government spends massively from the budget on military production and to shield domestic businesses.

Putin Points to War’s Economic Windfall With Russia Set to Vote

Still, the elevated spending has resulted in a yawning budget gap and the threat that an already overheating economy might continue to drive up inflation that’s running at nearly double the central bank’s 4% target. The government is weighing tax hikes on individuals and companies after the election to help fund the war.

The election is taking place as Russian forces have made advances in Ukraine for the first time in months. The government in Kyiv is struggling to supply its forces with munitions amid delays in military aid from its allies in the US and Europe.

Putin Eyes New World Order After Crushing Opposition in Russia

Putin has said Russia would demand security guarantees to consider talks to end the war, and that “realities on the ground” should be the basis of any negotiations. He has declared four annexed regions of southern and eastern Ukraine to be “forever” part of Russia even as his troops don’t fully control them.

“For us to hold negotiations now just because they are running out of ammunition would be ridiculous,” Putin said in an interview Wednesday with state media.

Ukraine’s government has previously rejected any deal involving territorial concessions that would reward Putin’s aggression.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.