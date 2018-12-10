(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. said it won a ruling in China against Apple Inc. that bans the sale of some iPhone models in that country.

The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ruled that Apple is infringing on two Qualcomm patents and issued injunctions against the sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the San Diego, California-based chipmaker said in a statement Monday.

The ruling is part of a worldwide dispute between the two U.S. companies over licensing fees that Qualcomm charges for use of technology that the chipmaker says underpins all modern phone systems. Apple has argued that its former supplier unfairly leverages its position as the biggest supplier of chips for smartphones to force payment of the fees. Qualcomm has countered that Apple is using its intellectual property without paying for it and the legal cases are aimed at forcing it to lower licensing charges.

The patents are related to adjusting and reformatting the size and appearance of photographs and managing applications using a touch screen, Qualcomm said. They are just two of a number of patents Qualcomm is using against Apple in disputes in several countries.

China is the world’s largest market for smartphones and is home to the manufacturers of the iPhone for Apple. The device accounts for about about two-thirds of Apple’s revenue. The ruling doesn’t include the most recent iPhone models, introduced in September.

