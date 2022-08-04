Quebecor Q2 profits rise by $33.9M, revenues drop

Rogers and Shaw still pursuing Freedom sale to Quebecor

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Montreal-based telecom and media company Quebecor is reporting a rise in profits in the second quarter even as revenue fell compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company says profit attributable to shareholders rose year-over-year by $33.9 million for a total of $157.4 million or $0.66 per diluted share.

Adjusted income from ongoing operating activities increased by $3.4 million, to $161.7 million, or $0.68 per basic share, as operating cash flow increased by 6.8 per cent over the same period.

Quebecor says the telecommunications sector posted an increase of 11.9 per cent, or $39.3 million for the quarter ended June 30.

The company's revenues were $1.12 billion in the second quarter of 2022, down $16 million, or 1.4 per cent from the same period in 2021.

President and CEO of Quebecor Pierre Karl Péladeau says the company is determined to pursue its national growth ambitions.

On June 17, its Videotron subsidiary signed a conditional agreement with Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications to acquire Freedom Mobile for a total amount of $2.85 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.