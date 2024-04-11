(Bloomberg) -- Reddit Inc.’s first earnings report since its public offering will take place May 7, the company said Thursday. Reddit will also solicit questions from users in a subreddit and answer them on the earnings call, in addition to the regular queries from analysts.

The social media giant, which went public in March, has involved its users at every step of its IPO. It set aside about 8% of shares for power users to participate in the offering, alongside institutional investors. Reddit’s decision to also involve them in earnings calls reflects how important the company thinks its users are to the business.

Reddit’s shares jumped 48% in its first day of trading. The vast majority of its revenue comes from advertising, though it has also recently inked deals to license its data to artificial intelligence companies to train large language models.

