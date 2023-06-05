(Bloomberg) -- Family members of a prominent supporter of conservative Republican causes died Sunday when their private jet crashed after flying over sensitive government sites in Washington without permission, setting off a security scare.

US fighter aircraft triggered a sonic boom that rattled the area as they chased the unresponsive Cessna jet that flew over the region before eventually plunging to the ground in Virginia.

Whatever incapacitated the private jet’s pilot appeared to occur roughly 15 minutes after it took off from an airport in Tennessee as it climbed toward 31,000 feet (9,451 meters), according to initial data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

One of the areas NTSB investigators will examine is the potential for hypoxia, a lack of oxygen that can cause rapid loss of consciousness or disorientation, spokesman Eric Weiss said in an interview.

It dove at high speed into a remote, mountainous area in Virginia, according to flight-tracking data. The wreckage is very fragmented, Weiss said. The site requires an hours-long hike to reach, he said.

The plane, a Cessna 560 Citation V, was unresponsive when intercepted by fighter pilots as it traversed Washington and northern Virginia, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement. A NORAD pilot observed the Cessna’s captain slumped over in the cockpit, Weiss said.

No survivors were found when rescuers got to the wreckage, the Associated Press reported.

Four people were aboard the Cessna, a popular twin-engine business jet. They included a two-year-old girl, her mother, her nanny and the pilot, the New York Times reported. John Rumpel, whose Florida-based Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. owns the plane, told the Times his daughter and granddaughter were on the Cessna when it crashed.

Rumpel and his wife, Barbara, have been frequent conservative donors, including to political campaigns for Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, according to the Open Secrets website. Barbara Rumpel is also a member of the National Rifle Association of America Women’s Leadership Forum, according to the group’s website.

Attempts to reach Encore Motors were unsuccessful.

The NORAD aircraft that scrambled to intercept the plane were permitted to fly at supersonic speeds, which can produce a loud concussion known as a sonic boom. Residents across the Washington region reported hearing the boom.

The US Capitol complex was briefly placed on alert and President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident. Airspace near Washington has been highly restricted since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Cessna Citation crashed in Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. It had departed from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, the FAA said.

The crash occurred more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the southwest of Washington. NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the jet went down in Virginia, according to the statement.

Flight Path

The jet continued climbing after its pilot stopped talking to controllers. According to data provided by the tracking website Flightradar24, the Cessna reached an altitude of 34,000 feet (10,400 meters), a normal cruising altitude for the small jet, as it flew toward New York.

It flew over several states before making a slight left turn as it reached the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey and continued over the water toward its destination. It then turned and cruised directly over the Long Island airport at about 2:30 p.m. ET, but instead of descending or landing toward the southwest — the direction it had turned — it instead continued on a straight path for about the next 50 minutes.

FAA officials alerted NORAD as the jet continued flying back toward Washington without radio contact, said a person familiar with the investigation who wasn’t authorized to speak about it.

The jet’s path took it over Washington near the highly sensitive US Capitol and White House, according to the Flightradar24 track.

Rapid Descent

The flight path suggests the autopilot steered the plane toward its destination without the pilot’s input, said Jeffrey Guzzetti, a consultant and former chief accident investigator with the FAA.

At least one possible explanation is that the jet’s cabin lost air pressure, either explosively or gradually, Guzzetti said. The plane would have had a supply of emergency oxygen, but if pilots don’t act immediately it can lead rapidly to incapacitation, he said.

“When you’re at that altitude, 34,000 feet, and you suddenly lose pressure, you better get your mask on quickly or you’re going to lose consciousness,” he said.

Shortly after passing Charlottesville, Virginia, the jet went into a right turn and descended rapidly, going from 34,000 feet to 27,635 feet in about two minutes, Flightradar24 spokesman Ian Petchenik said. Just before it disappeared from the company’s tracking system, it was plunging at about 20,000 feet per minute, Petchenik said.

Such descent speeds are highly unusual and could signal the plane ran out of fuel, Guzzetti said.

Investigators expect to spend three to four days at the scene examining the wreckage, NTSB said in a statement. The role of the plane’s autopilot will be one of the areas examined by the safety board, Weiss said.

