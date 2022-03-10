Return to the office full-time? Survey finds most say 'no thanks'

As Canada begins to emerge from the pandemic roughly two years after its onset, a new survey shows many employees who began working remotely during lockdowns don’t want to come back to the office full-time.

Fifty-seven per cent of Canadian office workers said they would prefer a hybrid model, where they split their time between working from home and being in the office, rather than go back to their workplace full-time, according to an Amazon Business report that was released Thursday. The survey was conducted by Angus Reid for Amazon Business and polled 1,595 Canadian office workers from Dec. 12-16.

Forty-three per cent of respondents said they would likely look for another job if their employer forced them to return to the office on a full-time basis.

“It’s clear that the role that the physical office plays in the day-to-day work and satisfaction of employees has changed dramatically during the pandemic,” Nick Georgijev, country manager for Amazon Business Canada, said in a release Thursday.

If employers want workers to return in-office five days a week, they might need to sweeten the pot. The report found respondents said they would be more willing to come back to the office full-time if they were offered incentives such as a pay increase, more flexible work hours, more vacation days, and better benefits.

Only 12 per cent of those polled said they preferred to return to the office full-time.

The data implies that employers that are looking to attract talent could use remote work capabilities to their advantage.

Flexible work hours and working remotely were ranked in the top five most important factors Canadian office workers now look for in a new job, the survey found. These outranked other perks such as workplace culture, opportunities to grow, and advancement training.