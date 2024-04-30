(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 11.75%, defying calls from the government for a deeper cut to boost economic growth.

Five of the seven-member board backed the decision, Governor Leonardo Villar told reporters in Bogota. One argued for a deeper reduction, of three quarters of a percentage point, while another called for a full percentage point cut.

All 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey correctly forecast the move.

“With today’s decision, the board continues with interest rate cuts which boost growth, while at the same time maintaining a policy stance in line with reducing inflation to its target by mid-2025,” Villar said.

Colombia has the highest interest rates among Latin America’s major inflation-targeting economies even after reductions in December, January, March and April. Villar said this month that the bank wants to ease policy at a speed that doesn’t surprise markets or spark destabilizing outflows of capital.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, a voting member of the bank’s board, has repeatedly called for faster cuts to revive weak economic growth. The bank raised its estimate for economic growth this year to 1.4% from 0.8%, but cut its 2025 forecast to 3.2% from 3.5%.

Inflation Fight

However, leading indicators such as retail sales, manufacturing output and economic activity, beat expectations in February, easing concerns about the economy’s weakness.

Inflation slowed for a 12th straight month in March, to 7.4%. The bank’s own forecasts show it overshooting the 2% to 4% target range for a fourth straight year in 2024.

The inflation fight is being helped by the world’s biggest currency rally, which has seen the peso gain 20% against the dollar over the last year.

