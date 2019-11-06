Up Next

Up Next

Rick Rule, president and CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings

Focus: Natural resource stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

Precious Metals are bullish. Negative real and nominal interest rates are creating optimal conditions for bullion markets. Gold is performing well, climbing slowly, backing and filling. Gold equities are making measured, rather than manic, gains.

Silver, which moves later than gold, is showing signs of life. It’s time to own the space, best of the best.

On the other hand, industrial commodities are mixed as an economic slowdown clouds demand outlook.

Trade the space on news and volatility.

TOP PICKS

Rick Rule's Top Picks Rick Rule of Sprott U.S. Holdings shares his top picks: Adriatic Metals, Africa Oil and Trilogy Metals.

ADRIATIC METALS (ADT ASX)

AFRICA OIL (AOI TSX)

TRILOGY METALS (TMQ TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ADT N N Y AOI Y N Y TMQ N N Y

PAST PICKS: NOV. 6, 2018

Rick Rule's Past Picks Rick Rule of Sprott U.S. Holdings reviews his past picks: Ivanhoe Mines, B2Gold and Sandstorm Gold.

IVANHOE MINES (IVN:CT)

Then: $2.64

Now: $3.66

Return: 39%

Total return: 39%

B2GOLD (BTO:CT)

Then: $3.39

Now: $4.73

Return: 40%

Total return: 40%

SANDSTORM GOLD (SSL:CT)

Then: $4.99

Now: $9.02

Return: 81%

Total return: 81%

Total return average: 53%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND IVN N N Y BTO N N Y SSL N N Y

NEWSLETTER: sprottusa.com/subscribe-to-sprotts-thoughts/

WEBSITE: sprott.com