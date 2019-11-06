2h ago
Rick Rule's Top Picks: Nov. 6, 2019
Rick Rule's Top Picks
Rick Rule, president and CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings
Focus: Natural resource stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK
Precious Metals are bullish. Negative real and nominal interest rates are creating optimal conditions for bullion markets. Gold is performing well, climbing slowly, backing and filling. Gold equities are making measured, rather than manic, gains.
Silver, which moves later than gold, is showing signs of life. It’s time to own the space, best of the best.
On the other hand, industrial commodities are mixed as an economic slowdown clouds demand outlook.
Trade the space on news and volatility.
TOP PICKS
ADRIATIC METALS (ADT ASX)
AFRICA OIL (AOI TSX)
TRILOGY METALS (TMQ TSX)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|ADT
|N
|N
|Y
|AOI
|Y
|N
|Y
|TMQ
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS: NOV. 6, 2018
IVANHOE MINES (IVN:CT)
- Then: $2.64
- Now: $3.66
- Return: 39%
- Total return: 39%
B2GOLD (BTO:CT)
- Then: $3.39
- Now: $4.73
- Return: 40%
- Total return: 40%
SANDSTORM GOLD (SSL:CT)
- Then: $4.99
- Now: $9.02
- Return: 81%
- Total return: 81%
Total return average: 53%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|IVN
|N
|N
|Y
|BTO
|N
|N
|Y
|SSL
|N
|N
|Y
