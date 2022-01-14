Rogers Communications Inc. has announced a change in leadership within its sports and media unit.

In an internal email obtained by BNN Bloomberg, Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri said Colette Watson will be replacing Jordan Banks as president of Rogers’ sports and media division.

Watson has held previous roles in the company’s media, regulator and cable segments.

It’s the latest shakeup of the executive ranks at Rogers after Chair Edward Rogers won a court battle against his family for control of the telecom giant in early November 2021.

Staffieri, who replaced Joe Natale as chief executive on an interim basis in mid-November, was appointed to the role on a permanent basis earlier this week.