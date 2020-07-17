2h ago
Ross Healy's Top Picks: July 17, 2020
Ross Healy, chairman of Strategic Analysis Corp and portfolio manager at MacNicol & Associates Asset Management
Focus: North American large caps
Market Outlook
There are many reasons to look at the long-term outlook for the market – and values therein – but right now, most investors are interested in the shorter term. And the short term is bullish. The leadership is the key to this market and while it may be a bit narrower than one would like, it is persistent and strong. For now, it feels like the S&P 500 is trying to make its way to the same valuation peak in price-to-book terms that it did in 2000. That is 9 to 13 per cent away from current levels, which may seem not that far away, but an astonishing lot can happen when a market is peaking. Among other things, we have a massive horde of players entering the market for the first time who are making a mockery of any common-sense approach that you or I could conjure up. They will learn, but not now.
I would like to give you our target value, but the second quarter has just ended and in the next six weeks there will be a flood of balance sheets which will change our target price, very likely in a substantial way. If I’m back on the show towards the end of August or in early September, I should have a fix on that value for you.
Top Picks
Manulife Financial (MFC TSX)
Alamos Gold (AGI NYSE)
Pembina Pipeline (PPL TSX)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MFC
|N
|Y
|Y
|AGI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|PPL
|N
|N
|Y
Past Picks: July 11, 2019
Newmont Corporation (NEM NYSE)
- Then: $39.28
- Now: $62.22
- Return: 58%
- Total Return: 61%
Valero Energy (VLO NYSE)
- Then: $84.43
- Now: $57.23
- Return: -32%
- Total Return: -29%
Manulife Financial (MFC TSX)
- Then: $23.99
- Now: $19.14
- Return: -20%
- Total Return: -16%
Total Return Average: 5%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NEM
|Y
|Y
|Y
|VLO
|N
|N
|Y
|MFC
|N
|Y
|Y
