(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp.’s profit beat Wall Street estimates as the aerospace and defense giant works through the costly recall of its best-selling jet engine.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings were $1.34 per share, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said in a statement Tuesday, compared with the $1.23 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue also topped expectations, and RTX reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

The results highlight how RTX is managing through a costly recall of roughly 3,000 Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan jet engines to replace components made with contaminated metal powder that could fail prematurely.

The maker of commercial aircraft technologies and Patriot missile-defense systems in September estimated the issue would have a total financial impact of $6 billion to $7 billion, with as much as $3.5 billion borne by RTX as the 51% shareholder in the engine program. Partners including Germany’s MTU Aero Engines AG will also shoulder costs.

The repairs will ground hundreds of Airbus SE’s top-selling A320neo aircraft over the next few years, disrupting carriers including Spirit Airlines Inc. and Europe’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc.

RTX is also under investigation by US securities regulators over its disclosures about the callback.

RTX shares rose less than 1% in premarket trading at 7 a.m. New York time. The stock had gained 21% so far this year through Monday.

The company announced in December that Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio would succeed Greg Hayes as chief executive officer in May, with Hayes continuing to serve as RTX’s executive chairman. Calio, who joined the company in 2005, was integral to RTX moving from four to three business segments by combining its defense units into a single division.

RTX recently announced an investment to increase the maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity of its Pratt & Whitney division’s West Palm Beach Engine Center in Florida. Expanding its network of engine repair shops is central to its geared turbofan engine program, including the ongoing recall.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.