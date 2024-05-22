(Bloomberg) -- Russia exceeded its crude production commitment for April and will soon present OPEC and its allies with a plan to make up for the extra output, the country’s Energy Ministry said Thursday.

“The overproduction was due to technicalities of making significant output cuts,” the ministry said in a statement on its official Telegram account, adding that Russia remains committed to its voluntary curbs within the current OPEC+ deal.

Russia will soon “present to the OPEC Secretariat its plan to compensate for the small deviation from the voluntary production targets,” the ministry said, providing no further details.

The statement comes less than two weeks before the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are scheduled to meet in Vienna to discuss the future of its output curbs, currently in force through the first half of the year.

OPEC+ has been withholding roughly 2 million barrels a day of production to stave off a surplus and shore up prices. The 22-nation alliance is widely expected to prolong the curbs into the second half of the year.

While some members including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait promptly implemented their pledged cuts, other members, like Iraq and Kazakhstan — which have patchy track records in previous rounds — have dragged their heels. The two laggard nations have also pledged to compensate for exceeding their quotas this year.

Russia is the only OPEC+ nation splitting its curbs between production and exports of crude and refined products. For April, Russia pledged to pump 350,000 barrels a day less than the prior month, which came on top of 500,000 barrels a day of production curbs announced in February 2023. This puts the country’s targeted daily production level for April at 9.099 million barrels.

The nation actually produced about 9.418 million barrels a day, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Russian Energy Ministry.

Russia has promised to deepen its total daily output cuts to 900,000 barrels in May and 971,000 barrels in June. If the cuts materialize in full, Russia’s total output curbs in the second quarter would be roughly in line with Saudi Arabia’s reductions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.