(Bloomberg) -- Russia is preparing to take action against English-language media in retaliation for what it calls discriminatory steps against Russian organizations, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“We are working on a whole package of measures against media and journalists from Anglo-Saxon countries because of the repressive measures there against Russian media,” Maria Zakharova at a televised briefing from Moscow. Russia brands the US and its English-speaking allies the ‘Anglo-Saxon’ world.

Legislators in Russia’s parliament gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a draft law that would give prosecutors the right to order the closure of foreign media outlets from countries that are considered to have taken unfriendly actions against Russian media.

Last week Russia said it was closing the offices of the Canada’s CBC bureau in retaliation for that country’s decision to ban Russia’s RT television channel. The U.K. has taken similar action against the state outlet.

