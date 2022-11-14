Russia’s Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Landing in Bali, AP Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Russia denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital in Bali, Indonesia, after suffering a health problem while attending the Group of 20 summit.

Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, the report said, citing two unidentified Indonesian government officials. They said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital of Denpasar, AP said.

Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, called the report “of course the highest level of fakes” in a Telegram post.

Lavrov arrived in Bali on Sunday to attend the G-20 summit after participating in meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia over the weekend.

The Russian Embassy in Indonesia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

