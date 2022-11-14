13m ago
Russia’s Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Landing in Bali, AP Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital in Bali, Indonesia, after suffering a health problem while attending the Group of 20 summit.
Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, the report said, citing two unidentified Indonesian government officials. They said he was taken to Sanglah Hospital in the provincial capital of Denpasar, AP said.
Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, called the report “of course the highest level of fakes” in a Telegram post.
Lavrov arrived in Bali on Sunday to attend the G-20 summit after participating in meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia over the weekend.
The Russian Embassy in Indonesia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: G-20 Latest: Biden and Xi to Meet Before Summit Starts
--With assistance from Yudith Ho.
(Updates with further details from AP report.)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:55
Sobeys data breach serves as wake-up call for industry: Expert
-
7:58
Mortgage fund in Canada halts payouts amid liquidity crunch
-
5:58
Consumer insolvencies rise 22.5 per cent compared with last year
-
5:51
From tweets to 'toots': Twitter users flock to alternatives after Musk's takeover
-
5:58
Millennial Money: Set financial limits for holiday visits
-
5:55
Larry Berman: The world needs options, COP27 and energy exposure in your portfolio