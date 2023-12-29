(Bloomberg) -- Russia struck major Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones overnight into Friday, days after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a strike on a military ship in Crimea.

The barrage of strikes killed and wounded people after being aimed at civilian targets in several Ukrainian cities, said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“The world must see that we need more support and strength in order to stop this terror,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Putin Risks Losing Vital Naval Hub as Ukraine Strikes in Crimea

At least seven people were wounded in the capital Kyiv, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The building of a subway station used as a bomb shelter was hit, he said. The attack also damaged at least one apartment building, according to the city’s regional administration.

The attack came three days after Russia reported one of its ships in Crimea was damaged by a Ukrainian missile strike. Kyiv stepped up attacks against Moscow’s navy, which was used to hit Ukrainian cities and paralyze navigation in the Black Sea.

Within hours of the Ukrainian strike in Crimea’s Feodosia, the Kremlin reported that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin about damage caused to the large landing ship at the port.

Stalled Counteroffensive

Over recent months, a Ukrainian counteroffensive has struggled to make headway and has faced heavy Russian defenses and lack of advanced weapons. Ukraine has pleaded with foreign donors to send aid urgently.

The overnight strikes also targeted buildings in Lviv, in the country’s west, as well as in the southern city of Odesa, local authorities reported. Russia used almost all types of missiles and drones available in its arsenal in the wave of attacks across the country, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised remarks.

At least one person died in the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv due to overnight shelling, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

