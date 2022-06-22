(Bloomberg) -- Rocket attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv have damaged a terminal owned by agricultural trader Viterra.

“Viterra can confirm that its Everi terminal was hit and is currently on fire,” a company spokesperson said Wednesday, adding that there were no fatalities. The terminal can export as much as 1.5 million tons of vegetable oil a year.

Russian forces fired at least seven missiles that struck southern Mykolayiv, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. Chicago wheat prices rose by as much as 3.2% following the assault.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the destruction of crops and a blockade of export routes have triggered inflation across staple foodstuffs around the world. Ukraine has suffered $4.3 billion in damage to farmland, machinery and livestock as a result of the conflict, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

A major player in grains and other agricultural products, Viterra is 50% owned by the world’s top commodities trader, Glencore Plc.

