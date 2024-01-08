(Bloomberg) -- Auction house Sotheby’s abused its “privilege, power and reputation” to help dupe a Russian billionaire out of millions of dollars as he built a world-class art collection, lawyers for the wealthy businessman argued on the first day of a closely-watched trial.

The billionaire, Dmitry Rybolovlev, alleges that Sotheby’s helped the dealer, Yves Bouvier, overcharge him on four works purchased between December 2011 and November 2014, including “Salvator Mundi,” a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci that set a record for the most expensive artwork ever sold in 2017.

A trial in Rybolovlev’s lawsuit against Sotheby’s began today before US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan. The billionaire is seeking more than $232.5 million.

“But money is not the only issue,” Rybolovlev’s attorney Daniel Kornstein said on Monday. “There is another layer always there. This is about public interest, it’s about people who are not just wealthy. Anyone could be a victim.”

The trial will offer a rare glimpse into an often-opaque industry where buyers and sellers don’t always know each other’s identities. It also marks one of the final chapters in a long line of legal challenges Rybolovlev has launched around the world, attempting to hold his onetime trusted friend Bouvier liable for defrauding him.

“The question here that has broader implications beyond this case is whether an art advisor is a fiduciary of a collector,” said Judith Wallace, a partner at Carter Ledyard and chair of the firm’s art practice. “That’s often an issue that, if poorly defined, can lead to misunderstandings after the fact.”

The legal saga began in February 2015 when Bouvier arrived at Rybolovlev’s residence in Monaco, thinking he was completing a deal for Mark Rothko’s No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red), which the billionaire had purchased for 140 million euros ($153 million) in August 2014. Instead, he was arrested on a complaint from the oligarch accusing Bouvier of overcharging him by about $1 billion for works by da Vinci, Rene Magritte and others. In the Salvator Mundi case, a company controlled by Bouvier bought the piece for $83 million and two days later, he sold it to Rybolovlev for $127.5 million.

The piece set the art world on fire in 2011 when it was publicly revealed at The National Art Gallery in London, several years after it was discovered at an estate sale in New Orleans. The story became the subject of the documentary The Lost Leonardo.

The two men tangled in court proceedings in New York, Singapore and Switzerland over the next eight years before resolving their dispute last month. The criminal charges against Bouvier in Monaco were eventually thrown out in 2019 by a judge who found that the arrest was tainted, and Rybolovlev was charged with corruption in 2018 by newly appointed prosecutors after friendly messages between the billionaire’s lawyers and authorities were revealed.

Two companies controlled by Rybolovlev sued Sotheby’s in October 2018 in federal court in New York, contending that it “materially assisted the largest art fraud in history.” The auction house in March won dismissal of most of the billionaire’s suit, but still faces claims that it aided and abetted fraud in the purchase of five works, including the da Vinci.

Art Dealers

Several well-known New York art dealers, including Nicholas Acquavella, Warren Adelson and Sandy Heller, are expected to testify, alongside Samuel Valette, who was Bouvier’s relationship manager at Sotheby’s.

Rybolovlev alleges that Bouvier defrauded him by buying art at one price, lying about negotiations with the sellers, charging the Russian billionaire a “significantly higher” price and pocketing the difference. Rybolovlev contends Sotheby’s provided Bouvier with valuations and helped the dealer acquire the works and sell the pieces at inflated prices. Bouvier had maintained he wasn’t Rybolovlev’s agent, but bought the paintings on his own and resold them to the Russian businessman.

The role of middle men in lucrative art transactions represents a gray area in the industry.

Sotheby’s argues that it was unreasonable for Rybolovlev to rely on the broker’s statements without seeking documentation and that they simply facilitated purchases of art by Bouvier from private sellers. The auction house contends it didn’t know about Bouvier’s alleged fraud or any lies he told about prices and didn’t help him commit misconduct.

“Sotheby’s sold the artworks at issue in this case to Bouvier’s company, who paid for them and took title,” an attorney for the auction house, Marcus Asner, said in a statement.

“If Mr. Rybolovlev has a valid gripe, it’s against Bouvier, not Sotheby’s, because Mr. Rybolovlev is claiming that Bouvier’s the one who allegedly lied to him about the prices he, Bouvier, paid to buy the art.”

Federal prosecutors spent more than a year building a case against Bouvier, but closed the investigation after the billionaire sold the da Vinci work in November 2017 for $450 million, more than triple what he paid, Bloomberg reported in May 2018, citing people familiar with the probe.

Rybolovlev, 57, who has a net worth of $11.4 billion, made his fortune in the potash industry, selling two fertilizer producers for more than $7 billion in 2010 and 2011. He owns a majority stake in the AS Monaco football club and has been a resident of Monaco for more than a decade.

The case is Accent Delight International Ltd. v. Sotheby’s, 18-cv-09011, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.