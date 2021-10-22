(Bloomberg) -- Kosovo’s government tells two Russian diplomats to leave the country over “harmful activity which has violated the national security and constitutional order,” President Vjosa Osmani says on Facebook.

“We will continue to cooperate closely with our U.S. and European allies to prevent Kosovo and our region from being prey to destabilizing ambitions of the Russian Federation,”she said.

Russia has a liaison office in Kosovo, although it refuses to recognize Kosovo as country and backs Serbia in its insistence that its neighbor is part of Serbian territory. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war that ended with NATO air raids against Serbian troops.

