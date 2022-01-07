Sanofi Allies With Exscientia in Deal Worth Up to $5.2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion, allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicines.

Exscientia will receive $100 million upfront, as well as royalties from successful treatments, the companies said Friday. Exscientia tests its drug candidates on human tissue samples in preclinical trials rather than conventional methods, which often involve mice.

Sanofi has been working with Exscientia since 2016, and in 2019, Sanofi licensed one of Exscientia’s drug candidates which is designed to treat inflammation.

