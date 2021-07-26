(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend the sale of one of the world’s biggest desalination plants, which had attracted interest from investors including France’s Engie SA.

The privatization of the Ras Al Khair desalination and power plant on the kingdom’s east cost won’t go ahead, the privatization supervisory committee for the environment, water and agriculture sectors announced on Monday.

“A new engagement strategy and plan for the Saline Water Conversion Corp. assets such as Ras Al Khair plant will be announced shortly,” it said in a statement.

The country shortlisted seven bidders earlier this year. As well as Engie, they included JERA Co. and Marubeni Corp. of Japan, and India’s NTPC Ltd.

The winner was supposed to acquire 60% of the facility, while also managing and operating it. Saudi Arabia, much of which is desert, relies heavily on desalinated water.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.