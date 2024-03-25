(Bloomberg) -- If you’re feeling doubtful about finding decent airfare this summer, here’s a hack worth trying: Track down the newest routes out of your home airport and pick a destination based on that.

Approximately 143 airport pairings that link the US directly with international destinations are being added this year, according to data pulled for Bloomberg by aviation analytics firm Cirium. Thirty-one of those routes are to major European destinations, 58 to Mexican and the Caribbean, and 32 to Canadian cities, among other options.

Since it takes time for airlines to build up demand and fill these planes, you can use these routes to pinpoint enticing alternatives at surprisingly reasonable rates. It’s hard to find international fares from Los Angeles to, say, Paris, for under $1,000 in July, but a nonstop route on discount airline Norse Atlantic Airways starting on May 1 is an exception: Rates begin around $637 round trip in mid-July, while the same route on Air France would more than double the price. You can also find decent fares to the Caribbean, which hasn’t been the case as of late, on a new route from Miami to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on American Airlines at $316 round trip on June 12-19. Another unique combination is Austin to Montreal on Air Canada, with fares starting at $561 on July 10-16, for example.

The strategy has the potential to be especially fruitful this year, because airlines are starting to take possession of long-overdue aircrafts—including smaller models like Airbus A220s—that had been delayed since the pandemic. Those planes are allowing carriers to try out destination pairs where they see growing or underserved demand. “An airline might not be able to fill a Boeing 737 to fly between, say, Montreal and Austin but can do so profitably with a slightly smaller aircraft,” says Mike Arnot, an airline industry analyst and spokesperson for Cirium.

Plus, there are new airports to fly to. Italy’s Aeroporto di Salerno (QSR) opened its doors on the Amalfi Coast in late December, and it will begin receiving nonstop international flights on July 13, first with Easyjet out of London Gatwick International Airport. (We found roundtrip fares from £123, or $157).

Similarly, Mexico’s Riviera Maya now counts the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO) in Tulum, which will begin receiving planes from the US at the end of March. For those heading to Mexico’s boho-chic resort town, it’s a long-awaited opportunity to bypass the crowded Cancun International Airport and avoid the nearly two-hour drive south. Among the many ways to get there are American Airlines flights from Dallas, Charlotte or Miami; a JetBlue Airways route linking to JFK; and United Airlines flights from Newark, Chicago and Houston.

It’s worth comparison shopping, too. When an airline introduces a route, other carriers already operating between the destinations may feel the need to lower their prices to remain competitive. In some cases, the price dips can last months or longer.

Here’s a curated list of new flight options heading from US cities to all sorts of appealing summer destinations—all at deep relative values.

Europe

New York to Athens: From May to October, Norse Atlantic Airways is offering five weekly nonstop flights—though the best deals depart on weekdays rather than weekends. We found roundtrip options from $652; a comparable itinerary on Delta Air Lines was $1,116.

Newark to Faro, Portugal: Bypass overcrowded Lisbon and fly into the coastal Algarve region. United’s roundtrip fares start at $862 in early June; flying to Lisbon on the same dates would cost $1,035 on Tap Air Portugal.

Atlanta to Copenhagen: For those seeking a cooler European escape, SAS will link these two cities with a nine-hour nonstop from June 17; rates start in the $900s that month. The same trip would cost you less on American Airlines by about $100, but you’ll have to deal with a connection and a 13.5-hour travel time.

Several cities to Paris: Don’t expect major discounts, given the city is hosting the Olympics in July: Tickets are averaging in the mid-$1,000s no matter the airline. But you’ll have a wider choice of schedules and routes with new nonstop Air France routes from Phoenix or Minneapolis and JetBlue service from Boston.

Mexico and the Caribbean

Orlando to Grand Cayman and Punta Cana: Southwest Airlines will service eight new nonstop flights to the Caribbean and Mexico, but the best deals we found were on these two routes. Fly to Grand Cayman from $444 roundtrip in mid-July or Punta Cana from $392 in late August.

Baltimore to Belize: Also on Southwest, roundtrip fares here are less than $450 in June. Play with the handy online low-fare calendar—which is only available when booking directly with Southwest—to find the best price.

Multiple cities to Mexico City: A nonstop flight from Tampa on Aeromexico starts on July 1; we found tickets for $443. Additional new routes to this beloved culture capital depart from Washington, DC’s Dulles International Airport (from $491) and Raleigh-Durham (from $655).

Multiple cities to Merida, Mexico: This charming colonial city on the northwestern end of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is now accessible from Atlanta, Miami and Orlando. Fares from Atlanta with Aeromexico were around $375 roundtrip in July. We found better prices flying out of the Florida hubs on Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, with starting prices of $241.

Middle East and North Africa

Boston to Abu Dhabi: Consider Etihad Airways’ added route to Abu Dhabi not just on its own but as a launch point to other destinations throughout the broader region, such as the Maldives or Sri Lanka. Service starts on March 31, with four weekly flights from $1,300.

Newark to Marrakesh: Flying to Marrakesh from the US has always required lengthy connections in Europe or Casablanca—but no longer, thanks to United’s nonstop route. Consider this a way to extend warm weather travels long into the fall: It kicks off on Oct. 24, with fares from around $1,000.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.