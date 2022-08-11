(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised citizens more financial assistance, with his government working on another relief package, as Germany scrambles to deal with surging energy prices brought on by Russia’s move to cut natural gas supplies.

“We are facing serious times, I think everyone in this country knows that,” Scholz said in Berlin on Thursday at his first summer press conference -- an open forum for questions from the media -- since taking power in December. “We will do everything we can to ensure that citizens get safely through this period,” he said, adding that “it will get difficult.”

With nearly half of German homes relying on gas for heating, the country faces potential rationing if it fails to secure sufficient reserves. The government is targeting storage facilities to be 95% full by November, compared with 73% as of Tuesday.

Scholz is under pressure to avert an energy shortage this winter that would be unprecedented for a developed nation. His administration has struggled to address Germany’s reliance on Russian gas, only recently laying out targets to cut demand as efforts to secure alternative supplies fall short. Scholz said his government’s currrent borrowing plans are enough to pay for the aid package currently under discussion.

Scholz threw his weight behind a plan presented by finance chief Christian Lindner earlier this week, which aims to adjust tax brackets to account for higher inflation. Scholz explained that he made several similar tweaks during his own time as finance minister and that it makes sense to reduce taxpayers’ burden as they struggle with higher costs.

Ukraine Support

The war in Ukraine has dominated Scholz’s tenure so far. He has moved quickly to initiate a “sea change” in German defense policy with a 100 billion-euro ($103 billion) fund to modernize the military, and he broke with tradition to send Kyiv lethal weapons to defend itself from Russia.

Scholz reiterated on Thursday that Germany would continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

The German premier added that there was progress in talks with the Group of Seven nations about putting a price cap on Russian oil exports, saying, “We are working very hard to implement this plan.”

Scholz is also under pressure on the domestic political stage. His SPD has slipped to third in the polls and the Greens have climbed to second behind the conservative bloc, meaning there isn’t overwhelming backing for his coalition at this stage. State elections in SPD-led Lower Saxony are less than two months away and could be key.

The energy crisis has dominated his agenda in recent months. Last week, he traveled to a facility in the Ruhr region to inspect a turbine that Russia has blamed for issues with the key Nord Stream pipeline.

In late July, he interrupted his vacation to announce a 17 billion-euro rescue package for Uniper SE, the struggling utility at the forefront of the energy standoff with Russia.

“We will bring another relief package on the way to protect citizens,” Scholz said. “People can rely on us not to leave them alone.”

The risk of energy shortages has spurred the government to allow power companies to revive mothballed coal-fired generators. Extending the life of the country’s remaining nuclear reactors beyond the end of this year has also come back on the agenda as concerns about a cold, dark winter intensify.

A historic drought is adding to the hurdles Scholz faces. The Rhine River is set to become virtually impassable at a key waypoint as of Friday, as shallow water chokes off shipments of coal to power plants further upstream.

