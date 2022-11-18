(Bloomberg) -- A group of Democratic senators asked the US Federal Trade Commission to look into whether Twitter Inc. breached consumer protection laws or its consent decree under Elon Musk’s ownership.

Musk “has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation,” according to a letter to the FTC on Thursday signed by seven senators, including Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Dianne Feinstein.

The senators wrote that the loss of key executives who oversaw privacy, cybersecurity and integrity at Twitter calls into question “whether personal data is adequately protected from misuse or breach while the company explores new products and monetization strategies.”

Changes to the verification feature, for example, led to fake accounts impersonating President Joe Biden, senators and other prominent figures, they said. Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.

At risk is the company’s 2011 consent decree with the FTC, which requires Twitter to meet standards for protecting personal data. The settlement followed a breach that allowed hackers to send phony messages from accounts. If Twitter fails to uphold the agreement, it faces fines of as much as $16,000 per violation.

An anti-monopoly group, the Open Markets Institute, also sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan urging the regulator to investigate the deal. That organization, which once employed Khan, questioned whether Musk is managing his other business ventures independently from Twitter.

The FTC previously said it was “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”

Biden said last week that Musk’s relationships with other countries is “worthy of being looked at.” Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, questioned the participation of investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar in financing Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Virginia Democrat Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, raised concerns about Musk’s comments regarding Taiwan and what he considers his reliance on China.

