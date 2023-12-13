{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    22h ago

    Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth to be consolidated on a one-for-10 basis

    The Canadian Press

    We’re resetting our business to have the foundation to be profitable moving forward: Canopy CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canopy Growth Corp. says a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday.

    The post-consolidation shares are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq at market open on Dec. 20, subject to final confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

    The cannabis company says the consolidation was approved by shareholders at a meeting on Sept. 25.

    It says the move is being implemented to ensure the company continues to comply with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

    Shares in Canopy once traded for more than $60 per share, but have fallen significantly.

    Canopy shares closed down eight cents at 93 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.