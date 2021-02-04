(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc deepened the disappointment of Big Oil’s fourth quarter, reporting net income that fell short of expectations and weak cash flow.

The company follows its peers BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. with a set of results that show it’ll be a long road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic for the oil and gas industry. Prices have recovered from last year’s lows, but continuing Covid-19 lockdowns in countries around the world are depressing fuel sales and refining margins.

The weakness in Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to a growing dividend, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.

“We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet, ready to accelerate our strategy,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday.

Shell’s fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $393 million, down from $2.93 billion a year earlier and $955 million in the preceding three months. That fell short of the average analyst estimate of $655 million.

Net debt rose to $75.4 billion from $73.5 billion at the end of the third quarter. The figure is a key metric for investors because Shell has promised further dividend growth and share buybacks once liabilities fall to $65 billion.

