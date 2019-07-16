(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Chicago said Grammy-winning R&B artist R. Kelly will remain in custody as he faces multiple charges related to alleged sex with minors.

Kelly, 52, was charged last week in sweeping indictments by federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago who accused the rapper of racketeering, kidnapping, child pornography and illegal sexual activity with at least 10 victims over two decades. The government says Kelly and his business manager tried to pay victims to keep them from disclosing videotapes that allegedly depict him having sex with the girls.

At a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the charges “are extremely serious” and denied Kelly’s request to be freed on bail. The next hearing in the Chicago case was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Prosecutors argued Kelly posed a danger to the community and was a flight risk. Within the next 30 days, Kelly will either be sent to New York or will enter a plea in that court via video conference.

