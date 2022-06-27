(Bloomberg) -- Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd. has decided to revive a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $500 million, people familiar with the matter said.

The Chinese snack maker may launch the first-time share sale in the second half, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company, which initially applied for a Hong Kong IPO last year, could refile in the coming days, they said.

Discussions are ongoing and details of the IPO’s size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Weilong didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2001, Weilong is most famous for its spicy stick snacks. The company’s investors include Hillhouse and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The company first filed for a Hong Kong IPO, which could have raised as much as $1 billion, in May 2021. It later joined a slew of companies, including Apple Inc. supplier Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd. and China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., that shelved listing plans.

