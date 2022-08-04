SNC-Lavalin reports profit fell in the second quarter as revenue rose

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as revenue grew.

The company says its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders totalled $1.6 million or one cent per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30. The drop is mainly due to charges relating to the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The result compared with a profit of $29.2 million or 17 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.87 billion, up from $1.80 billion in the same time period last year.

Professional services and project management revenue rose to $1.86 billion compared with $1.78 billion last year, while revenue from its capital business fell to $13.9 million compared with $19.8 million a year earlier.

SNC CEO Ian Edwards says the company remained resilient in the face of current inflationary environment.