(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Prince Philip’s funeral is taking place on Saturday out of public view with pared down attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Philip, who died at age 99 on April 9, will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle.

His grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, whose relations have been strained amid Harry’s decision to quit royal duties, will also walk behind the coffin, although not side by side.

A group of ultra-conservative Republicans and Trump loyalists in Congress are forming an “America First Caucus” that would promote “Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” according to a document outlining the group’s goals. Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who faces a House investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, tweeted that he’s joining Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and others in the group.

The document, first obtained by Punchbowl News, called for limiting legal immigration and following Donald Trump’s footsteps in policies.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those expressing disapproval, tweeting that Republicans are not the party of “nativist dog whistles.”

More than 3 million people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The latest 1 million recorded deaths came faster than either of the first two million, and the burden is now increasingly borne by the poorest countries.

“Stop using the Peloton Tread+,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on Saturday after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the treadmill. The company, which issued safety warnings after learning of a child’s death linked to the device in March, called the CPSC’s statement “misleading and inaccurate.”

“My Twitter” is trending on Twitter as a slew of users reported the website was crashing, lagging or not loading tweets.

