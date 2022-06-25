(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING HEADLINES:

President Joe Biden signed gun-safety legislation into a law that he called the most significant of its kind in decades, restricting firearms access for the youngest buyers and offering incentives for states to set up “red flag” laws. “While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives,” he said at the White House on Saturday. Congress passed the bill in the same week that gun rights were expanded by the Supreme Court, which knocked down a century-old gun safety law in New York.

The Supreme Court’s ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion, led to a spike in searches of the term “ectopic pregnancy,” a condition in which an embryo implants outside the uterus. The fetus almost never survives beyond the first trimester and if not treated, the condition can be deadly for the woman.

Thousands of demonstrators across the US protested against the Supreme Court’s decision. Most protests were peaceful, though the driver of a pickup truck in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, struck a group of people protesting against the decision, the Huffington Post reported. In Phoenix, SWAT team members fired tear gas on thousands of abortion rights protesters at the Arizona Capitol late Friday, where lawmakers were finishing their 2022 session, AP reported.

Norway raised its terror alert after a gunman opened fire in Oslo, killing two people during annual Pride week celebrations, the Associated Press reported. The acting chief of the Norwegian security service PST called the shootings an “extreme Islamist terror attack.” Police arrested a suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, saying he had opened fire in three parts of the capital. Oslo’s Pride parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.