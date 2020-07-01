(Bloomberg) -- Lemonade Inc., the online home insurance provider backed by SoftBank Group Corp., is set to raise $319 million in its U.S. initial public offering, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The company will sell 11 million shares at $29 apiece, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It was marketing 11 million shares at $26 to $28 each after boosting the range from from $23 to $26, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At $29, Lemonade would have a market value of $1.6 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding listed on its IPO filings.

A representative for Lemonade declined to comment.

SoftBank led a $300 million funding round in Lemonade last year, valuing the company at $2.1 billion at the time, Bloomberg News previously reported. SoftBank will own a 21.8% stake in the company upon the IPO, the filing shows. Sequoia Capital Israel and General Catalyst are also among backers.

Lemonade has yet to turn profitable since its inception in 2015, it said in its prospectus. It reported a $36.5 million net loss in the three months ended March compared to a net loss of $21.6 million during the same period last year. Its sales have more than doubled in that period.

The company allows customers to buy insurance policies on a mobile app after answering several questions. It also pledges to donate the leftover funds, after expenses, to a charity in order to discourage fraudulent claims.

While the company is headquartered in New York, it has roots in Israel and it has 123 full-time employees there, its filing showed.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co. and Barclays Plc are leading the offering. Lemonade will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LMND.

