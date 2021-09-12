(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

  • Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash it
  • The devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE says
  • Chinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-busiest container port. Bloomberg Economics also previews the global economic week ahead
  • The turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for an age of upheaval in the global economy, a financial historian says
  • Global companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending big on new plants and machinery
  • The U.S. is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their economic damage as a way to pressure Beijing on trade
  • New Zealand interest rate markets are expecting the central bank meeting to do next month what it didn’t in August -- hike rates
  • House Democrats are set to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from the current 21%
  • Sri Lanka’s dwindling foreign reserves risk spiraling into a crisis
  • The Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates remain essential to prevent a rise in the franc that would thwart economic growth
  • The Greek government raised its growth estimate for 2021, with the economy set to repeat a performance not seen in two decades
  • Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said there are worrying parallels between current-day U.S. economic and foreign policies and those of the 1960s and 1970s
  • Price pressures continue to build in developed countries and emerging markets that include those in Latin America
  • North Korea said it successfully test-fired “new-type, long-range” cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12

