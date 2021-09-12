1h ago
Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash it
- The devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE says
- Chinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-busiest container port. Bloomberg Economics also previews the global economic week ahead
- The turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for an age of upheaval in the global economy, a financial historian says
- Global companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending big on new plants and machinery
- The U.S. is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their economic damage as a way to pressure Beijing on trade
- New Zealand interest rate markets are expecting the central bank meeting to do next month what it didn’t in August -- hike rates
- House Democrats are set to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from the current 21%
- Sri Lanka’s dwindling foreign reserves risk spiraling into a crisis
- The Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates remain essential to prevent a rise in the franc that would thwart economic growth
- The Greek government raised its growth estimate for 2021, with the economy set to repeat a performance not seen in two decades
- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said there are worrying parallels between current-day U.S. economic and foreign policies and those of the 1960s and 1970s
- Price pressures continue to build in developed countries and emerging markets that include those in Latin America
- North Korea said it successfully test-fired “new-type, long-range” cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12
