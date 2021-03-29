(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. ordered 100 Boeing Co. 737 Max jetliners and said it would purchase as many as 155 more, in the latest sign that the single-aisle program is stabilizing after two torrid years.

The firm order for 100 planes, valued at about $10 billion before customary discounts, gives a boost to the smallest model in the Boeing family, the 737 Max 7. Southwest opted to stick with the U.S. planemaker after considering switching over to European rival Airbus SE’s A220.

Southwest also switched 70 orders for the larger Max 8 over to the Max 7, while adding options for 155 of either model, it said Monday in a statement.

The sale secures a key customer for Boeing, further shoring up the 737 program after two deadly crashes caused a nearly two-year global grounding that ended late last year.

The single-aisle jet sits at the heart of Southwest’s operation, and losing out to Airbus would have been a deep blow. Talks were under way for months, with Bloomberg News and others reporting earlier this month that a deal was near with Boeing.

The first 30 planes are scheduled to be delivered in 2022, Boeing said. The planes will use engines from CFM International, a venture of General Electric Co. and Safran SA.

Boeing shares were up 3% in pre-market New York trading. Through Friday, they had gained 14% this year.

