(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s turn in the spotlight could be coming within days.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc. generated a huge wave of excitement when interim results showed its vaccine was more than 90% effective. Now Moderna, which uses messenger RNA technology similar to Pfizer’s, is close to announcing its early findings, and top experts in the field believe it is also likely prove to be highly effective.

“Overall I would expect similar results” in Moderna’s trial, said Drew Weissman, an immunologist and mRNA expert at the University of Pennsylvania who helped develop key modifications used in mRNA vaccines.

“It is hard to imagine how it would be much different,” according to Weissman, whose lab receives research funding from BioNTech SE, the company partnering with Pfizer on its vaccine.

Whatever happens in the trial -- and there are no guarantees until it is done -- the results are certain to have a big impact on Moderna shares, which are up more than 300% this year in a wild roller-coaster ride. At 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, the stock was up 8% in New York trading to $82.06.

Moderna, which has said it could have preliminary results this month, says a data monitoring committee will analyze the preliminary results after 53 Covid-19 cases have occurred in its trial. Such an analysis would likely have already been available if the shot was only 60% effective, according to the research firm Airfinity Ltd.

If the Moderna vaccine turns out to be 90% effective, however, that time line would be expanded. The more effective a vaccine is, the longer it takes for cases to add up since there would be fewer infections in the half of participants who got the vaccine rather than a placebo.

In that case, according to Airfinity, the interim results could be announced in the coming days, including time needed to analyze the results.

Weeks Behind

Moderna’s vaccine trial is thought to be running just a couple weeks behind Pfizer’s study. The company has said it plans to announce the verdict from the initial analysis, even if the initial data turns out to be inconclusive.

“We are still optimistic to get a recommendation out from the data safety monitoring board in November,” spokesman Ray Jordan said. There are no plans to delay analyzing the data until additional cases have occurred, he said

The strong similarity with the successful Pfizer vaccine is boosting confidence in Moderna’s, which was developed in concert with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Pfizer result “validates the mRNA platform,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID and the U.S. government’s top infectious disease doctor, in a call with reporters Monday. “Moderna is an mRNA candidate, which we would expect to have similar results.”

Dose Differences

Moderna’s final-stage trial started on the same day as Pfizer’s big trial in late July. The company is slightly behind Pfizer largely due to structural differences in the trials. The two doses of Moderna’s vaccine are given four weeks apart, instead of the three-week gap used in for Pfizer’s vaccine.

In addition, Moderna doesn’t start counting coronavirus cases until 14 days after the second vaccine dose, as opposed to 7 days after the second dose in the Pfizer trial. Pfizer’s trial also has more participants.

Pfizer originally planned to analyze its results after a mere 32 cases had occurred, but the plan to peek at the results so early on was controversial among medical experts. The drugmaker agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to wait until 62 cases occurred in its trial before starting to analyze the results. By the time it began crunching the data, though, a total of 94 cases had come in.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.