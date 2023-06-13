(Bloomberg) -- A mining-focused investment bank carved out of Sprott Inc. is mulling an expansion into debt advisory.

SCP Resource Finance LP is looking to hire people for credit advisory as the Toronto-based firm considers adding a business to help mining companies raise debt. Chief Executive Officer Peter Grosskopf said the mining finance business has seen some appetite for private credit from metals explorers and producers while traditional banks cut their exposure to the sector.

“There aren’t that many mining companies that have or want debt, but when they do, it’s complicated,” Grosskopf said in a Tuesday interview. “More mining companies don’t just call up their banker and ask if they can have a line. It’s not that kind of business.”

Read More: Sprott’s Ex-CEO Snaps Up Its Mining Finance Unit in Buyout Deal

SCP will formally decide on the credit expansion in the coming months, the CEO said.

The former Sprott division became a privately held firm after Grosskopf and other executives bought the business for an undisclosed sum in April. Grosskopf had founded the business while serving as Sprott’s CEO from 2010 to 2022.

Separately, SCP said it recently hired former Bank of Montreal managing director Paul Gurney for institutional sales out of the firm’s London office.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.