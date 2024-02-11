(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc provided banking services to a Chinese firm that was importing goods from two US-sanctioned Iranian companies, the London-based Times reported, citing the newspaper’s analysis of leaked transactions data.

The leaked banking records suggest StanChart’s services were used for trades worth £2.1 million between 2020 and 2021 between the Chinese firm and the two Iranian companies, through Indian intermediaries, the Times said.

Standard Chartered cannot comment on whether or not it has particular clients or relationships, a spokesman said by email in response to a request for comment by Bloomberg.

“We take our responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously, and are committed to adhering to the highest standards of compliance,” he said. “This includes prohibiting any transaction involving Iran.”

Read more: Iran Used Santander, Lloyds to Evade Sanctions, FT Says

Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Iran evaded sanctions and was able to covertly move money around the world using accounts at two of the UK’s biggest banks, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Santander UK. Both banks said that they hadn’t breached US sanctions.

Separately, Chinese, Middle Eastern and Western banks have provided banking services to Iran’s sanctioned energy and industrial sectors, corporate documents show, the Wall Street Journal reported in June 2022.

