(Bloomberg) -- The US State Department sent Congress a report outlining its plans to keep pressuring China over its “horrific abuses” of Uyghur minorities in the Xinjiang region, an issue that has fueled tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The document, marked “sensitive but unclassified,” said the US would raise its concerns about the treatment of Uyghurs, who are predominately Muslim, and face a campaign of “genocide” by Beijing. This would be done in meetings with other nations, multilateral institutions such as the G7, and the private sector.

“These abuses include widespread, state-sponsored forced labor and intrusive surveillance, forced population control measures, separation of children from families, mass detention, torture, coercive ethnic and religious assimilation, and other human rights abuses amidst ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity,” according to the report.

The report does not, however, provide a specific list of new entities it says may be benefiting from forced labor in Xinjiang. Instead, it says the US will seek to identify companies or other entities that are doing so.

The US, according to the report, will work with companies to conduct “supply chain due diligence to prevent the importation of goods mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part with forced labor in Xinjiang into the United States.”

China Signs Forced Labor Treaties as Xinjiang Scrutiny Grows

That could include cotton, tomatoes and polysilicon, a raw material used in solar panels.

Chinese officials have repeatedly rejected accusations that there are human rights abuses taking place in Xinjiang. Last month the country ratified two international human rights treaties: the Forced Labor Convention and Abolition of Forced Labor Convention. The move, while praised by the International Labor Organization, did little to assuage critics of the country’s policies.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations’ Human Rights chief, is expected to make a long-planned visit to China, including Xinjiang, later this month to review conditions there.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.