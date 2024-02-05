(Bloomberg) -- State Street Global Advisors’ Sue Thompson, who leads ETF distribution in the Americas, is planning to retire in the second quarter of 2024.

State Street’s exchange-traded fund assets under management more than doubled to $1.2 trillion during Thompson’s nearly six-year tenure at the firm. As head of SPDR Americas Distribution, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based executive is responsible for ETF sales across all client channels.

Thompson’s 20-year career in ETFs saw her land roles at the three largest ETF issuers, including State Street. She held a number of positions at Vanguard Group, including a senior role where she helped to develop the money-manager’s ETF business. She then worked at BlackRock Inc. where she was responsible for growing the iShares franchise among institutional investors and financial advisers.

After that, she advised investment managers on their distribution strategies at her own consulting firm, before joining State Street in 2018.

Thompson will be retiring to spend more time with her family, she said in an interview with Bloomberg.

At State Street, Thompson reports to Loch Crafter, head of the client coverage group at State Street Global Advisors.

Thompson is also a co-founder of Women in ETFs, a non-profit organization with over 9,000 members that develops and mentors talent in the industry.

