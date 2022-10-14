Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down, wholesale sales up in August

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.0 per cent to $70.4 billion in August as petroleum and coal sales edged down on lower prices and volumes.

The agency says it was the fourth consecutive month manufacturing sales declined.

Petroleum and coal sales fell 3.9 per cent to $9.9 billion in August, while chemical manufacturing industry sales decreased 4.5 per cent to $5.6 billion.

Overall sales in constant dollars fell 1.7 per cent in August, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales in August rose 1.4 per cent to reach a new high of $81.3 billion, led by gains in the miscellaneous goods subsector which rose 3.9 per cent to $12.8 billion.

Wholesale sales in constant dollar terms rose 1.2 per cent in August.