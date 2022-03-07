(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia face a choppy start Tuesday after concerns that surging commodity costs will stoke inflation and choke economic growth consigned U.S. shares to their worst day since 2020.

Futures for Japan fell while those for Australia and Hong Kong were steady. The S&P 500 slid 3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 almost 4%. An index of Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. dropped to the lowest since 2016.

Oil posted its biggest-ever daily swing Monday, while European gas, palladium, copper and wheat hit all-time highs, on fears of disarray in raw-material flows stemming from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Brent crude is at the highest since 2012, contributing to a climb in bond-market derived inflation expectations to record levels in the U.S. and Europe. Treasury yields and the dollar advanced in the Wall Street session, taking a greenback gauge to levels last seen in 2020.

The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields briefly dropped below 20 basis points, the flattest since March 2020 and an indicator that investors expect economic growth to slow.

In the U.S., lawmakers are moving toward barring imports of Russian oil. Russia for its part threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

That underlines how the conflict and economic warfare against resource-rich Russia are dimming the outlook. Tightening monetary policy to contain inflation presents further challenges.

“It’s all about slowing growth and rising inflation,” Alifia Doriwala, Rock Creek co-chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “With the sanctions on Russia intensifying, it’s hitting all sectors. Then you are going to have some central bank action amidst much uncertain economic growth.”

Fresh talks Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials made only limited progress on negotiating a cease-fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv must agree to his demands if fighting is to end. Talks are expected to continue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, further isolating the nation’s assets from global investors.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was trading near $38,000, nursing recent losses. Retreating risk appetite has sapped digital assets. President Joe Biden is also set to sign an executive order this week that will outline the U.S. government’s strategy for the sector.

Here are some key events this week:

Apple new product event, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 3%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.8%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were flat

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3258 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8%

The euro was at $1.0854

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.77%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $119.40 a barrel

Gold was at $1,998.07 an ounce

