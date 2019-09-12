U.S. stocks edged higher, helped by fresh stimulus from Europe’s central bank, amid mixed signals on whether the Trump administration and China are closer to a trade deal.

Equities clung to gains spurred by a report that American officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China, though came off their highs when CNBC quoted a senior official saying there was no interim deal on the table. That came after the European Central Bank cut its main rate to minus 0.5 per cent and said it would buy 20 billion euros (US$22 billion) of bonds a month. The euro gained and bonds were mixed.

Any steps by China and the U.S. to ease tensions ahead of face-to-face talks in Washington in the coming weeks would support sentiment as investors await monetary decisions from more of the world’s major central banks. The ECB stimulus will run until shortly before the next rate increase, and President Mario Draghi painted a gloomy picture of the region’s economy at a press conference after the decision.

“The fact that they’re continuing to add stimulus is giving equity markets a little confidence here,” said Tony Bedikian, the head of global markets at Citizens Bank. On trade, “I don’t think we want to get our hopes up just yet.”

The Federal Reserve is due to meet next week as economic indicators give mixed signals about whether the record-long expansion will end soon. The dollar weakened.

Elsewhere, European equities edged higher. Turkey’s lira rallied after its policy makers cut interest rates by more than forecast. Oil fluctuated before turning lower as the International Energy Agency warned OPEC it faces a “daunting” surplus of crude in 2020.

Hong Kong equities bucked the advance in Asia, dragged lower by shares of the city’s exchange following a surprise takeover bid for its London counterpart.

Here are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

• The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 per cent as of 12:24 p.m. New York time.

• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 per cent.

• The Nikkei-225 Stock Average rose 0.8 per cent for its eighth straight gain, the best streak in a year.

CURRENCIES

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.3 per cent.

• The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1073.

• The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2351.

• The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108 per U.S. dollar.

BONDS

• The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose four basis point sto 1.78 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to -0.52 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points 0.67 per cent.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased 11 basis points to 0.86 per cent.

COMMODITIES

Gold added 0.4 per cent to US$1,502.70 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 1.7 per cent to US$54.79 a barrel.

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to US$18.10 per ounce.

--With assistance from Yakob Peterseil and Reade Pickert