Stocks in homebuilding: Two hot picks from Tyler Batory Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

One financial expert is forecasting increased activity within the U.S. housing market as he expects home prices to drop.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Tuesday, Tyler Batory, executive director at Oppenheimer & Co, said his expectation is that housing prices are going to move lower, creating an opportunity for businesses operating within the space to see a surge in demand.



“On the existing (home) market, there’s not really much inventory so prices are actually fairly sticky, but on the new side of things, builders are getting more promotional, they’re offering incentives — and more importantly they are cutting price to drive sales,” he said.



Batory recommended Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) and PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) as his two hot picks in the homebuilding sector.



He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.



