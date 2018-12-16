Stocks fell in Europe and U.S. equity futures fluctuated after a mixed session in Asia as markets looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve for hints on how a volatile year may end. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields steadied just below 2.9 per cent.

Retailers led declines in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, as Asos Plc plunged after warning that its Christmas shopping season got off to a disastrous start. Contracts on the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq drifted. U.S. Treasuries held Friday’s gains and the Chinese yen also was steady after a bout of risk aversion hammered global equities in recent sessions. The U.S. dollar fell after a strong week that took it to the highest in a month.

With the Federal Reserve seen raising interest rates this week for a fourth time this year, Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks will be closely studied for suggestions on their future path. Global growth forecasts for next year are being trimmed as a trade war between the biggest economies bites and markets reel from a volatile 2018. Meanwhile, political uncertainty still grips investors. There are yet more personnel changes within the Trump administration and confusion remains over Britain’s future relationship with the European Union.

“There’s been a reevaluation of growth and inflation prospects over 2019 with the trade war now looking extremely negative,” Steve Goldman, fund manager at Kapstream Capital, told Bloomberg TV in Sydney. “We’re going to see a lot of volatility.”

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will leave at the end of the year amid a swirl of federal investigations. Investors will keep monitoring Brexit developments after Theresa May’s team pushed back against reports they are warming to a second referendum on Brexit. The U.K. prime minister will face Parliament on Monday.

Elsewhere, emerging market shares and currencies were steady. Mexico’s peso rallied after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a surplus in next year’s budget. Brent crude held steady near US$60 a barrel.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 per cent as of 9:15 a.m. London time (4:15 a.m. ET). Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed less than 0.05 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.1 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent. The euro jumped 0.2 per cent to US$1.1324. The Japanese yen was unchanged at 113.39 per U.S. dollar. The British pound gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.2601. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index increased 0.1 per cent.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.88 percent. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.26 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 1.252 per cent. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s rose two basis points to 2.7039 percentage points.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 0.4 per cent to the lowest in almost 18 months. Brent crude climbed less than 0.05 per cent to US$60.29 a barrel. LME copper declined 0.2 per cent to US$6,116.50 per metric ton, the lowest in a week. Gold dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,238.10 an ounce, the weakest in more than a week.