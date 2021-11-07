(Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set to start the week steady as investors keep watch on how price pressures impact the pace of economic recovery.

Futures edged up in Japan and Australia, and fell in Hong Kong earlier. All major U.S. equity benchmarks climbed to records Friday, with the S&P 500 posting its fifth consecutive weekly rally -- the longest since August 2020. That was after a larger-than-forecast and broad-based gain in U.S. payrolls indicated greater progress filling millions of vacancies as the effects of the delta variant faded.

Bond rallied, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield sinking below 1.5%. Traders are shifting to a view that central banks won’t accelerate interest rate increases in the face of persistent inflation. Markets will closely watch a read on U.S. consumer prices this week. The dollar was mixed in early Sydney trading.

Investors have been buoyed by a strong earnings season despite higher inflation and supply chain snarls. Sentiment was further shored after announcement of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 pill, while concerns about how quickly central banks will withdraw stimulus eased. Meanwhile, the House on Friday passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure package in decades.

“We are now coming into a stronger period seasonally for shares and the combination of improving global growth and earnings, vaccines allowing a more sustained reopening and still low interest rates augurs well for shares over the next 12 months,” Diana Mousina, senior economist of the multi-asset group at AMP Capital, said in a note.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 531,000 after large upward revisions to the prior two months. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, while the labor-force participation rate was unchanged.

Further on the economic front, China posted a record monthly trade surplus in October as exports surged, underscoring support for the Chinese economy that’s slowed sharply in recent months.

What to watch this week:

China’s Communist Party’s decision-making Central Committee starts meeting Monday. Through Nov. 11.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks Tuesday

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans Tuesday

China PPI Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, CPI, initial jobless claims Wednesday

U.S. bond marked is closed in observance of Veterans Day Thursday

China holds its annual Singles’ Day, the world’s biggest shopping festival, when e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com Inc. lure buyers with bargains Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 113.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3970 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% Friday

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1555

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 1.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $81.27 a barrel

Gold was at $1,818.36 an ounce

