(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set for a steady open Friday amid a retreat in oil as investors evaluate the resilience of the global economic recovery to tightening Federal Reserve policy and the war in Ukraine.

Futures rose for Japan and Australia but dipped for Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after technology shares helped the S&P 500 index to close at a more than six-week high.

Treasuries resumed declines, pushing the 10-year yield back toward levels last seen in 2019. Crude oil dropped while remaining above $110 a barrel.

Investors are continuing to grapple with the ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including elevated and volatile raw material costs that have stoked expectations of higher inflation and more aggressive Fed interest-rate hikes.

The divergence between the Fed and still-dovish Bank of Japan sapped the yen, which is around a six-year low against the dollar. Societe Generale SA strategist Albert Edwards said yen weakness could spur yuan depreciation.

Global shares are set for their first consecutive weekly gains in 2022, suggesting equity investors foresee economic growth weathering the conflict and the Fed’s campaign to tamp down price pressures.

But key parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve continue to flatten or are inverted. That’s stirring a debate as to whether the bond market is flagging a steep economic slowdown or even a recession ahead.

The Fed’s steps to contain inflation are “what ultimately will drive a more aggressive inversion of the curve, which we think is coming quite quickly,” Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg Television.

That doesn’t necessarily signal a recession, he added, since “this is a very different cycle and the first one in over 30 years where the Fed is playing catch-up to inflation.”

Growth, Fed

The latest U.S. data showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to the lowest since 1969, while a measure for business activity advanced to an eight-month high in early March.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday he’s “comfortable” with raising rates in quarter-point increments, while being “open” to a 50 basis-point move if needed. The U.S. central bank raised the benchmark rate a quarter point last week, the first increase since 2018.

In the latest developments related to the war and sanctions on Russia, President Joe Biden called for Russia’s removal from the G-20 group of major economies. The U.S. and its allies warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin against using biological, chemical or nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, a political deal between President Biden and the European Union will pave the way for additional imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. to help the bloc replace imports from Russia, a senior EU official said.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin held gains after climbing to more than $44,000 for the first time in almost a month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:09 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.5%

Hang Seng futures slipped 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1001

The Japanese yen was at 122.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3816 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 2.37%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $111.06 a barrel

Gold was at $1,959 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.