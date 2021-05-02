(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a muted start the week with some major markets closed for a holiday and inflation concerns resurfacing. The dollar slipped versus major peers.

Australian futures pointed lower, while those in Hong Kong also fell earlier. Markets in Japan and China are shut for holidays. U.S. stocks dropped from a record Friday, with economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. Still, the S&P 500 Index capped its biggest monthly rally since November.

Signs of excessive risk-taking suggest it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve. Treasuries held above 1.6%.

“Interest rates going forward will be led more by expectations on the tapering from the Fed rather than by inflation,” Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corp., said on Bloomberg Television.

Stocks start the month with inflation risks back in focus, though the data are skewed in part by last year’s pandemic shock. U.S. personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.

Meanwhile, India’s virus crisis is worsening, with daily deaths hitting another record on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and his party is trailing in a key state election.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

A slew of manufacturing PMIs are due Monday, including from U.S. and China

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in an event hosted by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is due Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech on the U.S. economy at an event hosted by Bard College Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks to the Boston Economic Club

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

U.S. April employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures slipped 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4711 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2034

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the Tokyo holiday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $63.58 a barrel

Gold was at $1,769.13 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.