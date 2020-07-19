(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a mixed start to the week ahead of a ramp up in the earnings season. The euro edged lower as EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on a recovery package over the weekend.

Futures dipped in Japan, and contracts were little changed in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 ended higher on Friday, rounding out a third week of gains. The euro was modestly lower in early trading after leaders of Germany and France walked out of a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte following a dispute over details of the package.

On the coronavirus front, Hong Kong added a record 108 infections, will require civil servants to work from home and plans to mandate wearing of masks in all shared indoor areas. Russia denied it was behind hacking of vaccine research. In the U.S., Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that the city is on the brink of another stay-at-home order. New York takes another step in its re-opening Monday.

Global equities are coming off the back of three weeks of gains as investors assess the potential for additional policy support with the pandemic continuing to bite. They’re also weighing company results, with a flurry of earnings coming this week.

“Our base case remains for the economic recovery to continue, but for the deep V rebound evident in much recent data to give way to a slower bumpier recovery going forward,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “Shares are still vulnerable to a further correction or consolidation, with renewed lockdowns and the U.S. presidential election being the main risks.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Quarterly earnings gather steam, including Blackstone Group, Microsoft, Roche, Intel, Unilever, Canadian Pacific, UBS, Tokyo Steel, Daimler, Hyundai and Mattel.

The EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. weekly jobless claims come on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

Currencies

The yen slipped 0.1% to 107.13 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.9914 per dollar.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1418.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point on Friday to 0.63%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended last week at $40.59 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,810.42 an ounce.

